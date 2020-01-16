CDS General Rawat Calls Upon Post-9/11 Like Steps Against Sponsors Of Terrorism

The newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat exhorted the international community to isolate sponsors of terrorism. There should be a post-September 11 like multi-pronged action against states which support terrorism, General Rawat said, backing the US model of steps against terrorism initiated after 9/11. General Rawat's statement is being seen as a strong message to Pakistan on terrorism.

The CDS called upon the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to crack down on terrorist states.

General Rawat also asserted that a firm message needs to go to such countries which sponsor terror. The diplomatic isolation of such states is required, the CDS added. He also said that de-radicalisation programmes must be taken up to counter-terrorism.

General Rawat said that denial of terrorism by the states claiming that they themselves are victims of terrorism cannot go on anymore. He predicted that terrorism would continue as long as there are states which use proxies. There needs to be a post-9/11 like a crackdown which was then initiated then by the Americans, he said.

General Rawat called for a similar global war on terrorism adding that it needs to be fought down to its roots. He further remarked that he was referring to any state which sponsors terrorism.