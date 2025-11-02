Live
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Reaffirms ‘Zero Tolerance For Violence’ After JD(U) Candidate Arrested In Bihar Murder Case
Highlights
- Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasized the Election Commission’s zero-tolerance policy towards violence ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls.
- His remarks followed the arrest of JD(U) candidate Anant Singh in connection with a murder case.
Ahead of the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar reiterated that the Election Commission would not tolerate any form of violence during the polls. Speaking at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, his alma mater, Kumar urged voters to actively participate in the democratic process and assured that the Commission had taken all measures to ensure peaceful voting across the state.
Kumar’s statement came shortly after JD(U) candidate from Mokama, Anant Singh, was arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Dularchand Yadav, a campaign worker for Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi. Following the incident, the Election Commission ordered the transfer of several officials posted in Mokama and demanded a detailed report from the Bihar DGP.
Reiterating the Commission’s impartiality, Kumar said that for the Election Commission, there is no distinction between the ruling and opposition parties — all are treated equally. He expressed confidence that the upcoming Bihar polls would be conducted fairly and transparently, setting an example for the world.
Bihar is scheduled to vote in two phases — on November 6 and November 11 — with results to be announced on November 14.
