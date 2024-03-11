Central government implemented CAA Act 2019 across the country

New Delhi: The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) of 2019 was implemented nationwide on Monday. Regarding this, the guidelines were also announced. The CAA aims to provide citizenship to illegal non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Now, minorities from three nearby countries will be eligible to get Indian citizenship.

For this, the government has made the entire process online. A central government's online portal has also been created for this. The applicant can also apply from his mobile phone. Applicants will have to state the year in which they entered India without documents. No documents will be requested from the applicants. All such pending cases related to citizenship will be converted online. Eligible displaced people will have to apply online only on the portal. After that, the Home Ministry will investigate and issue citizenship.

It is worth noting that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was included in the BJP's manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The party had made this a major issue. Home Minister Amit Shah has repeatedly declared its implementation in recent speeches, and the Central Government has finally issued a notification and implemented it.