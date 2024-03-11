Live
- Guv inaugurates Constitution Park at Rajasthan Technical University
- The Indian Parliamentary system is the best in the world. Additional DC
- Indian scientists explore structural shifts in hybrid perovskites for renewable energy generation
- Maha Cabinet clears construction of housing complexes for workers from closed 58 Mumbai textile mills
- SP Riti Raj to Visit Ieeja police station on Wednesday
- ASP Paritosh Pankaj injures in CM Revanth programme
- Central government implemented CAA Act 2019 across the country
- Maha Cabinet clears Rs 67.14 cr for land acquisition for construction of state guesthouse in Ayodhya
- IIT Kanpur's new low-cost air sampling device to combat PM 2.5
- India's Strategic Triumph: Successful Test Of Agni-5 Missile With MIRV Technology
Just In
Central government implemented CAA Act 2019 across the country
The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) of 2019 was implemented nationwide on Monday.
New Delhi: The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) of 2019 was implemented nationwide on Monday. Regarding this, the guidelines were also announced. The CAA aims to provide citizenship to illegal non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Now, minorities from three nearby countries will be eligible to get Indian citizenship.
For this, the government has made the entire process online. A central government's online portal has also been created for this. The applicant can also apply from his mobile phone. Applicants will have to state the year in which they entered India without documents. No documents will be requested from the applicants. All such pending cases related to citizenship will be converted online. Eligible displaced people will have to apply online only on the portal. After that, the Home Ministry will investigate and issue citizenship.
It is worth noting that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was included in the BJP's manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The party had made this a major issue. Home Minister Amit Shah has repeatedly declared its implementation in recent speeches, and the Central Government has finally issued a notification and implemented it.