Central Govt. Released the draft of Digital Health Mission, may give data related to data security by 3 September

New Delhi: The central government has prepared a draft policy under the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) to ensure the security of confidential information related to people's health. Every person registered in it will get a free health ID, with the help of which they will be able to control all their information.

Any personal information can be obtained only after the person's permission. Apart from this, that person will also be able to stop sharing his information further. NDHM was announced by PM Narendra Modi on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

The National Health Authority (NHA) responsible for the implementation of the 'Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana' has publicly released the draft policy of 'Health Data Management Policy' for the people. It has been put on the official website of the National Digital Health Mission and people have been asked for their opinion till 3 September. A format has been prepared for 'safe use/maintenance of personal and sensitive data of individuals'. The government has introduced draft minimum criteria based on the law and regulators in this regard.

The NHA is entrusted with the task of designing and implementing the NDHM. The data taken under the mission are part of the national digital health ecosystem. These data will be maintained at the Central, State or Union Territory level and health facilities centers following the principle of inferiority.

NHA Chief Executive Officer Indu Bhushan said, "Health data management policy is the first step towards realizing the 'security and privacy design' of NDHM for the protection of information of people." It has various aspects of health data such as data privacy, consent management, data sharing and security.

The National Digital Health Mission is a digital system, which will have a system of creating digital registries, keeping digital personal health records by doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and insurance companies. The 'National Health ID System' has also been discussed under this mission, so that patients can share their health data digitally between hospitals and doctors.

Under this:

Health id

Personal health record

DG Doctor

Health facility registry will be maintained.

National Health ID System:

-The purpose of the creation of National Health ID is to store all kinds of information related to the health of the person for future use.

-Every patient who wants to make their health records digitally available must initially create a Health ID.

-Each Health ID will be linked to the 'Personal Health Record Module' with the patient's consent.

-Basic ID related to the person and mobile number or Aadhaar number will be required for creation of Health ID.