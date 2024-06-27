  • Menu
Central Railway Pioneers Floating Solar Plant Initiative in Igatpuri Lake

The Central Railway has installed a pioneering 10 MWp floating solar plant in Igatpuri lake, marking a first for Indian Railways. Efforts focus on leveraging renewable energy, achieving zero carbon emissions by 2030, and saving significant costs and carbon footprints through various sustainable initiatives and agreements.

The Central Railway has set a historic milestone by installing a 10 MWp floating solar plant in Igatpuri lake, a groundbreaking initiative for Indian Railways, as confirmed by senior officials.

Committed to renewable energy, the plant harnesses solar power while also installing wind-energy resources to enhance passenger amenities and significantly contribute towards a 'green Earth'.

Aiming for zero carbon emissions by 2030, the Central Railway has already commissioned 12.05-MWp solar plants, achieving sizable savings, and plans further expansions. Strategic agreements are in place for round-the-clock utilization of solar and wind energy, emphasizing the transformative environmental impact.

