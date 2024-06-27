Central Railway Pioneers Floating Solar Plant Initiative in Igatpuri Lake

The Central Railway has set a historic milestone by installing a 10 MWp floating solar plant in Igatpuri lake, a groundbreaking initiative for Indian Railways, as confirmed by senior officials.

Committed to renewable energy, the plant harnesses solar power while also installing wind-energy resources to enhance passenger amenities and significantly contribute towards a 'green Earth'.

Aiming for zero carbon emissions by 2030, the Central Railway has already commissioned 12.05-MWp solar plants, achieving sizable savings, and plans further expansions. Strategic agreements are in place for round-the-clock utilization of solar and wind energy, emphasizing the transformative environmental impact.