Central Team On COVID-19 Cites Lack Of Cooperation From Mamata Govt

New Delhi: The Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla, wrote a strongly worded letter on Tuesday to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, Rajiva Sinha, over lack of requisite cooperation to the Inter-ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) from state and local authorities in Kolkata and Jalpaiguri of West Bengal. The Union Home Secretary referred to the Centre's letter of April 19 on IMCT and asked the chief secretary to ensure compliance of the MHA order.

The Union Home Secretary in his letter pointed out that the Central teams have been appointed to review the situation with regard to COVID-19 after assessing the situation on the ground. The Home Secretary's letter further refers to the powers of the Central Government under Section 35 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, stating that "the Central Government shall take all such measures as it deems necessary or expedient for the purpose of disaster management."

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla writes to West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha. Letter states,"It has been brought to notice of this ministry that both IMCTs, at Kolkata & Jalpaiguri respectively, have not been provided with requisite cooperation by state & local authorities" pic.twitter.com/yukzKy32PU — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

The Home Secretary's letter also referred to the March 31 order of the Supreme Court of India stating that in the interest of public safety, all states should faithfully comply with the directives of the Centre. The Union Home Secretary added that the observations of the Supreme Court of India should be treated as directions and faithfully complied within view of the powers conferred on the Centre under Disaster Management Act 2005.



Further, the letter says that the obligations imposed on state governments in the interest of preventing the spread of COVID-19 must be strictly followed. The letter states that both the IMCTs at Kolkata and Jalpaiguri have been specifically restrained from many visits and meeting healthcare professionals. It further says that this amounts to obstruction of the orders issued by the Central government under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and refers to the directions of the Supreme Court which it points out, are equally binding.

The Union Home Secretary's letter, therefore, called upon the West Bengal Chief Secretary to ensure that there is the compliance of the MHA order of April 19 in the matter.

The news agency, ANI, reported that BSF and state police accompanied the Central team on an area visit in Kolkata.

#WATCH Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) being escorted by state police & BSF during area visit in Kolkata, West Bengal. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ULOS0nugZl — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020



