Central Team Reviews COVID-19 Situation In Mumbai

Mumbai: The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) which arrived in Mumbai on Monday has been reviewing the steps taken by the Maharashtra government to contain and combat coronavirus in the state capital. Mumbai has emerged as one of the biggest hotspots in the country with an alarmingly high number of cases. On Wednesday alone, more than 200 coronavirus positive cases were reported from the city.

The IMCT interacted with state government officials and made an on-the-spot assessment in Mumbai's hotspot, the sprawling slum of Dharavi and other places in the city. They also reviewed the isolation and quarantine facilities, and is said to have discussed testing and tracing being done with senior officials, among other things. The IMCT, based on its on-the-spot evaluation, will now submit a final report to the Government of India.

The Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope pointed out that aggressive containment was the only way forward. He added that testing, tracing, and isolation held the key to effective containment and that this was being done in Mumbai as well as other parts of the state.

Meanwhile in Worli nine containment zones have now been de-contained. For nine days Worli has not seen a single case which is the reason behind this relaxation, and this would mean that the local residents can go out to buy essential supplies and commodities.

Worli Koliwada has been seen as an example of effective containment by BMC and strict social distancing practised by local residents.