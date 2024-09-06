  • Menu
Central team visits bird flu-hit areas in Puri dist

Bhubaneswar: A three-member Central team visited Puri district on Wednesday to assess the situation following the detection of bird flu (H5N1 avian influenza) among poultry birds.

The team toured several affected poultry farms, interacted with farm owners, locals and rapid response teams. Abhijit Mitra, a member of the Central team, spoke to reporters in Nimapara block, emphasising that while bird flu primarily affects chickens, the possibility of the virus affecting humans cannot be entirely ruled out. “No cases of bird flu in humans have been reported in India so far,” Mitra said.

The Central team acknowledged the State government’s efforts to contain the outbreak and planned to meet with senior officials to provide recommendations. Over 35,000 birds have been culled in Pipili, Satyabadi, Nimapara, and Delanga blocks following the outbreak of bird flu, officials added.

More than 50 rapid response teams are actively involved in culling, disposing of infected birds and sanitising the affected areas. Senior veterinary doctors and other officials were present during the team’s visit.

