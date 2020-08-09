Centre asks States to test grocery shop workers: Coronavirus

New Delhi: Expressing concern that grocery shops, vegetable and other vendors can be potential spreaders of coronavirus infection to a large number of people, the Union Health Ministry has advised states and Union Territories (UT) to take up testing of such people to ensure early detection of cases which can lead to reduction in mortality rate.

In a letter to States and UTs, Secretary in the Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan, also stressed on the need for operationalising ambulance transport system with oxygen facility and quick response mechanism. He underlined that the refusal rate of ambulances must be monitored on a daily basis and brought down to zero.

With the COVID-19 pandemic now spreading to newer areas in the country, Bhushan said there are likely to be scattered cases, cluster of cases or large outbreaks in districts and that the primary aim is to control outbreaks, especially in new locations. "The focus at the same time should be to save lives at all cost," he said.