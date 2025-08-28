Centre backs plan to bolster civil aviation in eastern states

Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu has emphasised the need for deepening centre-state-industry collaboration for the accelerated growth of the civil aviation sector in the eastern region, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The minister is of the view that with its industrial might, strong tourism base, coastal access, and aspirational Tier-II cities, the eastern region has a variety of connectivity needs and holds great potential to be a key driver in India’s journey to become a global aviation powerhouse. He assured continued support from the Central government and emphasised that aviation is no longer a luxury—but a critical enabler of Viksit Bharat @2047.

The issue was discussed at the Eastern Region Ministers’ Conference on Civil Aviation 2025, organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in collaboration with the Odisha government at Bhubaneswar this week.

During the event, MoUs and Letters of Intent were exchanged, which included the establishment of an Anchor MRO Facility at Bhubaneswar Airport by M/s Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt. Ltd., one of the country’s leading third-party MRO service providers, in collaboration with the Odisha Commerce and Transport Department. The facility will cater to both domestic and international aircraft operators and is expected to generate significant skilled employment opportunities in Odisha and the wider eastern region.

A Letter of Intent was signed with Air India for collaboration with the Government of Odisha to launch a Cadet Pilot Programme (CPP), with a special focus on empowering Odia tribal girls to pursue careers in aviation.

An MoU was also inked for Skill Development Training for Odia Youth, aligned with the establishment of the MRO facility. Under the Nua Odisha scheme, M/s Air Works will conduct a six-month specialised training programme in aircraft surface preparation, masking, sanding, and painting for up to 20 domicile candidates of Odisha.

The Union Minister said that, empowered by the transformative UDAN scheme, the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aviation today is more available, accessible and affordable than ever before.

Highlighting India’s transformation into the third-largest domestic aviation market, he pointed to initiatives like the expansion of airports, growth of regional carriers, focus on Aviation skilling and efforts to incentivise the MRO sector as key pillars of progress.

Addressing key stakeholders, the Minister underscored the vital role of Flight Training Organisations (FTOs) in building a robust pipeline of skilled professionals to meet the growing demand of the aviation sector. He emphasised that enhancing aviation-related skill sets is crucial not only for operational excellence but also for supporting the expansion of India’s aviation manufacturing industry.

The Minister further drew attention to the vast potential of seaplanes in boosting regional connectivity and opening up new opportunities for tourism, commerce, and last-mile connectivity. He reiterated the Government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for innovation, investment, and skill development, ensuring that India remains at the forefront of global aviation growth.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi underlined the state’s commitment to advancing the civil aviation sector. He emphasised the importance of air connectivity for balanced regional growth, cargo logistics, and industrial expansion across Odisha and the eastern region. He reiterated the vision of the Odisha government for accelerating the growth and development of the aviation sector through active collaboration with the aviation industry and leveraging the full potential of the support from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.