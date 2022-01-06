Centre blocks Telegram with derogatory posts about Hindu women

New Delhi: After Sulli deal and Bulli Bai aap, new controversy has emerged on social media where now Hindu women with derogatory words and photos are being targeted and bullied. This started with a Telegram app based channel where highly derogatory posts about Hindu women were being uploaded. After the row on social media the government of India got the channel blocked and has assured action against those behind this.

Muslim women were bullied through Sulli Deal and Bulli Bai which sparked a nationwide controversy. Now several accounts on different social networking sites have been found posting derogatory photos and comment about Hindu women. A few varified twitter handles reported the matter to Mumbai and Delhi Police demanding action. A senior Delhi Police official said that they have not got any written complaint as of now and were waiting for that. Ashwani Vaishnaw, the Union Minister of Information and Technology, informed that they have blocked a Telegram App channel where such posts were being uploaded. He informed that an inquiry has also been initiated.

Meanwhile, three sleepless nights and a quick move to rush to Uttarakhand and Bengaluru helped Mumbai cyber police in cracking the sensitive the 'Bulli Bai' app case fast, despite having limited information about suspects, an official said on Wednesday. There was an outrage after photographs of Muslim women were posted on the app for 'auction'.

While there was no actual `auction' or `sale', the purpose of the app seemed to be to humiliate and intimidate the targeted women, many of whom are active social media users. Women victims had demanded the arrest of those behind such an act and Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi had also made a complaint to Mumbai Police's cyber wing, he said. A team led by Mumbai cyber unit's Deputy Commissioner of Police Rashmi Karandikar started a probe into the case and formed teams comprising personnel from the east, central and west region cyber police stations here to nab the culprits, the official said.