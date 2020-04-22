Centre Brings Ordinance To Punish Attackers Of Doctors

New Delhi: The Government of India on Wednesday, brought in an Ordinance to punish those who indulge in violence against doctors and healthcare workers. The Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar made this announcement to media persons today.

Amendment to be made to Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Ordinance will be implemented. Such crime will now be cognizable & non-bailable. Investigation will be done within 30 days. Accused can be sentenced from 3 months-5 yrs & penalised from Rs 50,000 upto Rs 2 Lakh: P Javadekar https://t.co/x3B5vjYZ8s — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

The Minister said that the severity of punishment in case of serious attacks ranges from 6 months to 7 years. He said that it was unfortunate that doctors and health workers who are in the front line of combating the coronavirus pandemic are being subjected to violent attacks. Javadekar warned people of such assaults on doctors and healthcare workers. He said that the government would not tolerate any harassment or attacks on healthcare professionals under any circumstances. Prakash Javadekar said that the Ordinance will be implemented as soon as Presidential sanction is accorded to it.



The Union Minister said that an amendment would be made to Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and it will be duly implemented. He observed that attacks against such of this nature will be cognizable offences and non-bailable in nature. He pointed out that investigation will be completed within 30 days and the accused can face a sentence from three months to 5 years and penalised from Rs.50,000 to Rs.2 lakhs. In case of grievous injuries, the accused can face a sentence ranging from 6 months to 7 years, the Union Minister said. Javadekar also said that in such instances they would be penalised from Rs.1 lakh to Rs.5 lakhs.

Prakash Javadekar further said that if damage is caused to vehicles or clinics of healthcare workers, compensation amounting to twice the market value of the damaged property will be recovered from the accused.

The Centre's response comes after a number of reports of attacks on doctors and healthcare professionals from various parts of the country. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had proposed to go on a protest this afternoon, but this was called off at the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.