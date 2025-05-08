Centre convenes all-party meet today

New Delhi: The Union government has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday to brief political leaders on the strike carried out by the armed forces targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju shared details of the proposed meeting on X, which will take place in the Parliament Library Building, within the Parliament Complex, in the national capital on Thursday.

“Govt has called an all-party meeting at 11 am on Thursday at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi," Rijiju wrote.