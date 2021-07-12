Centre deploys NDRF as flashfloods hit Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: The Central government on Monday deployed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh led to flashfloods in upper Dharamsala in Kangra district, washing away parked cars and partially damaging houses.

Two persons have been reported missing after heavy rain in the district.

Reviewing the ground situation in the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on the phone, assuring him that an NDRF team will be deployed to handle any exigency.

He said the Centre will provide all assistance needed to tide over the crisis.

Dharamsala, nearly 250 km from the state capital Shimla, recorded precipitation of 184 mm, the highest ever during this monsoon. The damage to property was reported in villages located in the vicinity of McLeodganj, the political, cultural and spiritual hub of the Tibetan diaspora.





The Central government on Monday deployed the National Disaster Response Force (@NDRFHQ) as heavy rain in #HimachalPradesh led to flashfloods in upper #Dharamsala in #Kangra district, washing away parked cars and partially damaging houses.



Photos: @satyaprad1 https://t.co/uKKdKwxAuw pic.twitter.com/pwfC8HDXxg — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) July 12, 2021

More than 10 cars, most of them belonging to tourists, were washed away in Bhagsunag.

Elsewhere in Kangra, three houses and five shops located along a seasonal rivulet in the Gaggal area were damaged by gushing water. The damage to property was largely due to encroachments on rivulets, officials told IANS.

Claiming there was no cloudburst in the district, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said Boh village in Shahpur sub-division has been cut-off after massive landslides and a rescue operation is underway.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director Manmohan Singh told IANS that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was recorded at many places in Kangra district. The rainfall was widespread across the state.

Palampur in Kangra district recorded 155 mm rain, the highest in the state, while it was 48 mm in Dalhousie, 10 mm in Shimla and 55 mm in picturesque tourist resort Manali.

The Chief Minister expressed grief over the loss of life and property due to heavy rain.

He directed the district authorities to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations in the affected areas. He urged the local people and tourists to refrain from going near the river banks to avoid any untoward incident.

The weather bureau has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in the state till Wednesday.

The southwest monsoon arrived in Himachal Pradesh on June 13 in its earliest onset in the past 21 years. Its normal arrival in the state is June 26.