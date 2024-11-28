Centre-Funded Health Scheme: HC: Why AAP govt not accepting Centre's aid?

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed shock over the Delhi government reportedly not accepting financial aid through a Centre-funded health scheme.

A bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said it was "strange" that the Delhi government was not accepting Centre's aid when there was "no money" with it for its healthcare system.

"You may have a difference of opinion but in this case you are refusing aid.. None of your machines are working. The machines have to work but you have no money actually," it said. CJ Manmohan went ahead to remark, "Today you are refusing Rs 5 lakh for the citizens. I am shocked."

Seven BJP MPs have moved the High Court to direct the AAP government to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). The lawmakers, in their PIL, said Delhi was the only union territory where the beneficial healthcare scheme for the underprivileged was yet to be implemented, therefore, depriving them of the essential health coverage of Rs 5 lakh.

"I have been saying openly in court that you are virtually bankrupt..your health minister and health secretary are not talking to each other. In that sort of a mess you are not not accepting central aid," CJ Manmohan remarked further.

The hearing has been posted on November 28 to enable the Delhi government standing counsel to go through the plea which he said seemed to be "misconceived". The court said the central scheme was just an aid being given to a particular segment of citizens and steps must be taken to iron out the differences within the Delhi administration. It also expressed its anguish over the non-completion of several upcoming hospitals due to lack of funds with the city government.

The court said it was getting petitions by legislators everyday with respect to their grievances allegedly not being addressed which was "not good".

Swaraj appeared in court on behalf of the petitioners. Stating "clash of political ideologies must take a back seat" in the interest of welfare of the residents of Delhi, the petitioners sought the Delhi government to implement the scheme.