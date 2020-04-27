Centre should conduct 1 lakh tests per day: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the government should conduct one lakh COVID-19 tests per day to beat the virus.

'Experts agree that mass random testing is the key to beating Corona. In India, a bottleneck is stopping us from scaling testing from the current 40,000 per day to 1 lakh tests a day, for which test kits are already in stock. PM needs to act fast and clear the bottleneck,' Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

A total of 26,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. 824 people have lost their lives due to the infection in the country. Meanwhile, Congress has slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state after five members of a family were discovered dead in their home in Etah under mysterious circumstances on Saturday morning. Congress leader Jitin Prasada demanded a fair investigation and said, "The family is already facing trauma and there should be fair inquiry. It should not look as if the police is trying to cover up as in earlier cases."