Centre urged to set up IITF, IIP soon

New Delhi: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy here on Tuesday urged the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to set up Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IITF) and Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) in Andhra Pradesh at the earliest. Buggana met Nirmala late on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Buggana stated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had been striving to get institutes of excellence to AP to better the educational standards and also for job creation, and technological development.

Buggana said he took up the issue of IITF and IIP in this context. He said the State government had already allotted the land necessary for setting up these educational institutions in prime locations.

He also discussed with her the arbitration case before the International Court of Justice over the Anrak Aluminum Ltd dispute. He explained to her that arrangements would be in place to supply the company with the required bauxite.

The Minister stated that if the case was resolved it would be a big advantage for the State. He explained to the Union Minister the disbursement of Polavaram funds while explaining the status of the national project to her.

Criticising the opposition parties, the Minister stated that they were undermining the credibility of the State with its negative propaganda regarding the fund crunch faced by the State. The TDP in particular had a tendency to seek political mileage at the cost of the State's reputation, he said.

Referring to the Covid-19 situation, he said the State government was providing the best medicare to the affected population. At the same time, it was also providing succor to the affected segments of the population by providing them rehabilitation if needed.

Despite the challenging financial position of the State, it was taking care of the post-Covid-19 situation but the TDP was on a campaign mode to tarnish the image of the government.