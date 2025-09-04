Centre urges SC to transfer to itself pleas against Online Gaming Act

The Centre on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to transfer to itself petitions pending before different High Courts challenging the constitutional validity of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.

The newly-enacted Online Gaming Act bans all forms of real-money games in the country while regulating and promoting social, educational and esports games.

In its transfer petition, the Union government has sought transfer of the petitions pending before Delhi, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh High Courts to the apex court to avoid multiplicity of litigation.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai agreed to urgently list the matter after the Centre’s counsel pointed out that a petition against the Online Gaming Act is scheduled for interim orders before the Karnataka High Court.

On Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court asked the Centre to respond to a plea challenging the Online Gaming Act for allegedly violating fundamental rights by imposing a blanket ban on “online money games”, including judicially-recognised skill-based games.

A week ago, the Karnataka High Court had also sought the Centre’s response to a petition by Head Digital, while an online carrom platform recently moved the Delhi High Court against the law.

During the Monsoon Session, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which was cleared by both Houses of Parliament and later received the President’s assent.

Under the Online Gaming Act, entities which provide such services face severe penalties. This includes a fine of up to Rs 1 crore and imprisonment of up to three years. Promoting or advertising on such platforms can also result in fines of Rs 50 lakh and a two-year jail sentence.

Following the government's move, all online money gaming platforms, including Dream11, Pokerbazi, Rummy Circle and others, have discontinued their money gaming contests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the Bill would protect society from the negative impacts of online money games after Parliament approved it.

A day after the Lok Sabha cleared the Bill in seven minutes, the Rajya Sabha passed it in just twenty-six minutes.