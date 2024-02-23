Centre working proactively to transform health sector: Nadda

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Friday said that the Central government has been proactively working to transform the health sector in the country.

He said this at the inauguration of new healthcare facilities and the laying foundation of night shelter at AIIMS-Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh.

"The Union Government has been proactively working for the transformation of the health sector which can not only be witnessed in the expansion of the AIIMS network but also in other areas of the health sector like the doubling of medical colleges, increase in MBBS and PG seats, creation of nursing colleges, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and many other similar policies," Nadda said.

"Today, our health policy embraces a holistic approach, emphasising on preventive measures to avoid diseases in the first place. Our focus extends beyond prevention to include curative, palliative, and rehabilitative healthcare," he added.

The BJP president also spoke about other achievements in the health sector in the last 10 years which include 64 per cent increase in TB notifications and more than 80 per cent success in treatment of TB cases, reduction in prices of stents and medicines and facilitating their wider reach across the nation through the expansion of Jan Aushadhi Kendras, promoting holistic healthcare through the creation of AYUSH blocks in medical institutes like AIIMS, creation of bulk drug parks etc.

A slew of new healthcare facilities including Radiation Oncology, 128 Slice CT Scanner and a Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) plant were inaugurated today at AIIMS-Bilaspur.

On the occasion, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya underlined how despite the enormous challenges brought forward by the Covid-19 pandemic, "the healthcare system in India not only withstood the pressure but is today more prepared than ever in addressing such challenges".

"Most of the healthcare infrastructure that has been created in the last 10 years, like LMO plants, installation of advanced medical equipment and cutting-edge machinery in AIIMS and other medical institutions, is to ensure the preparedness of the health sector especially in dealing with health emergencies," he said.

Mandaviya said that the Central government has been working to bring healthcare services to the last mile and in pursuit of that endeavour, many new medical colleges, nursing colleges and AIIMS have been opened across the nation.

He said the purpose was to ensure that people do not have to move to metro cities to avail quality medical treatment.