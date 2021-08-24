Centre's Monetisation Strategy Includes Six Airports In Tamil Nadu

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR), 491 kilometres of national highway, and six airports in the state were among the public infrastructure designated by the Centre on Monday within the national monetisation programme.



As the Union government attempts to generate income while improving operational efficiency, solar power capacities of NLC India, gas pipelines in the Cauvery basin, a few other port assets of VOC Port in Tuticorin, railway stations of Puducherry and Chennai, and Hotel Ashok in Puducherry could see joint leasing.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that government retains ownership of the assets. Over a certain period of time, they would have to return it. Trichy Airport has been recognised as a potential brownfield PPP model for monetisation in FY22. Madurai and Coimbatore airports will open in FY23, and Chennai airport will open in FY24. Brownfield assets that need to be better monetised are the focus of this asset monetisation pipeline.

Meanwhile, Ulundurpet–Padalur (94 km), Ulundurpet–Tindivanam (73 km), Trichy–Padalur (38 km), Krishnagiri–Thopurghat (63 km), Hosur–Krishnagiri (60 km), Tambaram–Tindivanam (46.5 km), and Trichy–Karaikudi (including Trichy bypass) are among the national highway stretches recognised for monetization in TN between FY 2022 and FY 2025 about 117 km.

The heritage NMR may indeed be commercialised" because the infrastructure "may purchase activities in rehabilitation and enlargement. The station and adjacent real estate on railway land could be integrated with train operations to increase viability and economic appeal.

According to the NITI Aayog document, since some of these agreements are still in the planning stages, the structures and procedures for commercialisation are merely suggestive and may change based on full transaction due diligence.