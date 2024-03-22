  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Chandigarh: AAP’s candidates for 5 seats in next 5 days says Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: AAP’s candidates for 5 seats in next 5 days says Bhagwant Mann
x
Highlights

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his party AAP will announce the names of candidates for the remaining five Lok Sabha seats in next five days.

Chandigarh : Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his party AAP will announce the names of candidates for the remaining five Lok Sabha seats in next five days.

The Aam Aadmi Party has already announced eight candidates. Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1. In a post on X, Mann said, “In the next five days, the candidates for the remaining five Lok Sabha seats will be announced by the AAP.”

AAP is yet to announce its candidates from Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib. AAP was the first one among all political parties in the state that announced the list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. In its first list of candidates, the AAP fielded five cabinet ministers; Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Amritsar, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Khadoor Sahib, Gurmeet Singh Khudian from Bathinda, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Sangrur and Dr Balbir Singh from Patiala. Sitting Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku has been named as the party’s candidate again from the seat.

Gurpreet Singh GP has been fielded from Fatehgarh Sahib seat and actor-singer Karamjeet Anmol is the party candidate from Faridkot seat. The AAP, which is a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, is contesting the parliamentary polls on its own in Punjab.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X