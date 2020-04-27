Chandigarh police trapper for uncooperative corona patients

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Police have developed a unique innovation -- an iron device -- to trap 'uncooperative' coronavirus patients and lockdown violators.

Director General Sanjay Baniwal posted a video on Twitter that showed a policeman trapping a man who had refused to self-quarantine.

In the video, the man was seen being whisked away in an iron hand-operated trapper by maintaining a social distance.

"VIP Security wing of Chandigarh Police has devised this unique way of tackling non-cooperating corona suspects and curfew breakers. Great equipment, great drill!!!," Baniwal tweeted.

Chandigarh Advisor Manoj Parida on Saturday said shops selling non-essentials would not be operational till May 3 as it had been under curfew and declared a containment zone.

With no death of coronavirus patient belonging to Chandigarh, the city has a recovery rate of 56 per cent, the third highest in the country after Kerala (70 per cent) and Haryana (67 per cent), Chandigarh Advisor Manoj Parida said.

The PGI Hospital, which is providing medical care to the non-coronavirus patients simultaneously, said seven patients admitted to its dedicated COVID-19 hospital were discharged since April 1.