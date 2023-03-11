Chandigarh University on top in patents filing  

Chandigarh: With a mission to project India as the hub of research and innovation, Chandigarh University Gharuan is working to develop new technologies and products by filing patents in emerging areas. Chandigarh University has been ranked at the top with the highest number of 703 patents filed in a year.

According to the recently released report for 2021-22 by the Office of Controller General of Patents, Designs, Trademarks and Geographical Indications (CGPDTM), Government of India, Chandigarh University has maintained its position as the top research-intensive university of India.



For the last three consecutive years, Chandigarh University Gharuan has been amongst the top three universities for filing the highest number of patents in a year. The university has also ranked 3rd in India for filing the most number of patents in the field of Information Technology (IT).