Chandigarh: Women 'mahapanchayat' backs wrestlers' cause

Chandigarh : From the heart of Haryana's Jat-dominated Rohtak district, farmers and representative of Khap panchayats, expressing solidarity with the protesting wrestlers in Delhi, on Sunday sent out a message to the BJP government in the Centre, while infusing new energy into the protest to arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Amid farm representatives from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, besides Haryana, the Sarv Khap Panchayat held in Meham town on Sunday decided to hold women 'mahapanchayat' at newly constructed building of Parliament in Delhi on May 28, the day it will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in support of the protesting wrestlers.

The new Parliament building will be inaugurated by Modi on May 28 coinciding with the 140th birth anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar.

The Khap panchayat (community courts) said women from across the country will reach New Delhi on that day to show solidarity with the wrestlers.