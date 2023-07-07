Live
Chandrayaan-3: Rocket's electricals tested, registration opens for public to view launch
The Indian space agency is progressing forward with its third moon mission, slated on July 14 at 2.35 p.m., by testing the rocket’s electricals.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday said it has completed the vehicle/rocket electrical tests. It also opened the booking for the general public to witness the launch of the LVM-3 rocket carrying the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.
“Citizens are invited to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, by registering at: https://lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATION", it said.
Documents needed for registration
-Aadhar card / driving license / any government issued ID, mobile number and email ID for registration process.
-As part of Covid-19 precautions, visitors are requested to bring either vaccination certificate or Covid-19 negative certificate.
Registration link: https://lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATION
Place: SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota
You can watch it online
Citizens can also view the launch online at Isro's official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@isroofficial5866