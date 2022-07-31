Change your Profile Picture to Tri-Colors between 2nd August to 15th August: Modi urges people in Mann ki Baat

Our Honorable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, stated that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, is turning into a movement, he urged people to put "Tiranga" as profile picture of their accounts on varied social media platforms between 2nd August 2022 to 15th August 2022.

In popular radio programme, Mann ki Baat, Modi has stated that" Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from August 13 to 15th, a special movement "Har Ghar Tiranga is being organized.

The prime minister stated that, he was happy that the Mahotsav is taking the form of a mass movement. And people from all walks of life and also from every section of the society are participating in varied programes across the nation.

The Prime Minister further added, when India would be completing 75 years of its independence, all of us would be witnessing a both, glorious and historic moment.

Earlier, in the 90th issue of this monthly "Mann ki Baat "PM Modi had recalled the dark chapter in the India's history, the emergency, which was imposed in the year, 1975 and stated that it was our democratic mindset that ultimately prevailed. He all praised all those who stood up to Emergency and stated that people did not lose faith in democracy even after it ended.

During the time of Emergency, the Prime Minister stated that citizens were deprived of all rights, including the right to life and personal liberty guaranteed by Article 21 of the constitution. PM Modi stated that, nation's courts, constitutional institutional and press had all been brought under control and that censorship was so strict that nothing could be published without approval.