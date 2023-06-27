  • Menu
Changing nature of violence is a concern: Biren

Changing nature of violence is a concern: Biren
Highlights



Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed concern over the changing nature of violence in the northeastern state.

"The changing nature of violence from exchange of fire in the peripheral areas to the civil unrest in the valley districts has become a matter of concern for Amit Shah ji," the CM told reporters.

