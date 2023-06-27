Live
- Jayesh Ranjan pens open letter to Telugu technocrats worldwide
- KCR meets ex-MP Dharmanna in Solapur
- Monsoon has covered 80% of India: IMD
- Salman Khan our next target says gangster Goldy Brar
- PM Modi to dedicate 5 Vande Bharat trains today
- PoK will join India: Rajnath
- Modi is committed to development of AP: Somu Veerraju
- Visakhapatnam: 30,000 digital boards to be set up in classrooms
- Karnataka-like focus on Telangana
- State cadre IAS probationers call on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Changing nature of violence is a concern: Biren
Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed concern over the changing nature of violence in the northeastern state.
"The changing nature of violence from exchange of fire in the peripheral areas to the civil unrest in the valley districts has become a matter of concern for Amit Shah ji," the CM told reporters.
