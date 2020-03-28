Chennai police wear a corona helmet to create awareness on COVID-19 lockdown

Despite the imposition of lockdown amidst coronavirus outbreak, the people are not showing any responsibility to stand by the rules. In this backdrop, in order to create awareness about the dangers of the novel coronavirus pandemic, a local artist in Chennai in collaboration with a police officer has come forward to spread awareness. He has made a unique 'Corona helmet' to avoid commuters from getting out on the streets during the nationwide lockdown.

Gowtham, the artist has reportedly said that "the public at large is not treating the Covid-19 situation seriously. The police personnel, on the other hand, are working round the clock to ensure people stay at home and do not venture out so that further spread of the disease can be stopped."

"In this crucial time, I had to come up with the idea and used a broken helmet and papers to prepare this. I have also prepared many placards displaying slogans and handed them over to the police," he added.

Chennai Cop wears a corona like helmet and stop motor bike riders and ask them to stay home. 🦠😄😭 (recd as a fed) Too good! pic.twitter.com/HSHWK4RzAG — 🇮🇳 Srini Swaminathan🇮🇳 (@srini091) March 27, 2020

On the other hand, the police inspector Rajesh Babu who is serving the duties had said that the creative idea has worked well and would definitely yield positive results.

"We take all the steps but still people come out on the streets. Therefore, this corona helmet is one of the steps we are taking to ensure that people are aware of the seriousness of the police. The helmet is an attempt to do something different. When I wear this, the thought of coronavirus comes into the minds of the commuters. Especially, the children react strongly after seeing this and want to be taken home," Rajesh Babu told.

Going by the Coronavirus statistics, as many as 38 confirmed cases reported till Saturday morning including 6 foreigners and with one fatal case, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.