Chennai: Stalin, OPS greet people on Mother's Day

Chennai: Stalin, OPS greet people on Mother’s Day
Chennai : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin greeted the people of the state on Mother’s day.

Stalin in his twitter message said: “ Let’s fulfill the expectations of all the mother’s who fill this world with love. Respect their needs and fulfills them. A happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers who carry us as another life within them and shower us with their love, above life.”

The former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and deposed coordinator of AIADMK, O. Panneerselvam (OPS) in a twitter post: “It is with boundless joy that I extend my mother’s day greetings to all mother’s on this day, which is celebrated to celebrate the unique love, incomparable, immeasurable love and unimaginable affection of mother.”

While mothers have a unique position in Indian culture, the idea of honouring Mother’s Day was originally purposed in the early 1900’s.

