Chhath festivities turn sour for two families in Bihar

Patna: Chhath festival celebrations turned into tragedy after children from two families in Bihar's Bhojpur and Patna drowned on Thursday.

In Bhojpur district's Andhari village, extended families of one Santosh Soni have come to his home to celebrate the Chhath festival.

The tragedy struck when five children of the family were swept away in the Son River while bathing.

As 10-year-old Golu Kumar was drowning, his cousins came forward to rescue him. Priya Kumari attempted to rescue Golu and other children also tried to help.

The villagers managed to rescue two of the drowning children Gudiya and Tanu, Vivek Kumar, SHO of Chauri police station said.

During the rescue operation, the bodies of Chhaya Kumari and Priya Kumari were fished out.

A search for Golu was underway, with local authorities and officials actively involved in the efforts.

The tragedy has deeply affected the community, casting a shadow over the festive celebrations. Many local leaders and villagers gathered at the river to support the grieving families and assist in the search.

In another incident, three teenage girls drowned while bathing in the Punpun River in Patna's Masaurhi block.

The girls were part of a family gathering for the festival. The trio went to the river to bathe with Pratima Kumari, who was observing the Chhath fast.

Shalu, daughter of Randhir Singh from Batsapur in Aurangabad, had come to visit her maternal uncle, Bablu Singh, in Lakhanpar for the festivities.

However, Shalu, along with her cousin Medha and Pratima's daughter Mishu Kumari started drowning.

The locals rescued Mishu and Medha but Shalu was missing.

A State Disaster Response Force team has been deployed to search for her, with local authorities, including the Sub-Divisional Officer and Block Development Officer, on-site to assist with the rescue efforts.

Punpun Police Station Head Baby Kumari said information was received regarding the incident, two of three girls have been saved while the search for another was underway.