Chhattisgarh Govt employees to get DA at par with central rates

In a major relief for lakhs of state government employees in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday announced that the dearness allowance (DA) for state officers and employees will now be aligned with the rates provided by the Central Government.

The announcement was made during the eighth state convention of the Chhattisgarh State Employees' Union, held at Rohinipuram in Raipur. Thousands of employees from across the state participated in the event, which provided a platform to discuss long-standing demands and welfare issues.

Addressing the enthusiastic gathering, Chief Minister Sai highlighted the state government's commitment to the well-being of its workforce. He declared that the dearness allowance, which was previously at 55 per cent, will now be increased to 58 per cent, matching the current Central Government rate. This three per cent hike will directly benefit all state government employees, including those in regular, contractual, and “pensionary” categories.

The decision drew wide appreciation from the employees present at the convention. Leaders of the State Employees' Union expressed their gratitude, describing the move as a significant step towards ensuring financial security and parity for government servants in Chhattisgarh.

The alignment of DA with Central rates has been a long-pending demand of employee unions in the state. The increase is expected to provide much-needed relief amid rising inflation and living costs, helping employees meet household expenses more comfortably.

Chief Minister Sai reiterated that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government remains dedicated to the welfare of every section of society, with special focus on government employees who form the backbone of the state's administrative machinery. He assured that similar progressive measures will continue to be taken in the future to improve the quality of life for public servants.

The announcement comes at a time when several states have already moved towards synchronising their DA structures with the Centre, following the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission and periodic revisions. With this decision, Chhattisgarh joins the growing list of states offering uniform relief to its employees.

The convention also featured discussions on other employee-related issues, including pending promotions, timely pension disbursal, and improvements in working conditions.

Union representatives thanked the Chief Minister for his prompt response to their concerns and vowed to continue cooperative efforts with the government for the larger good.