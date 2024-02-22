Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Renounces VIP Movement Privileges To Prioritize Common Citizens

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has opted to relinquish VIP movement privileges, aiming to emulate the experiences of ordinary citizens and address traffic inconveniences caused by VIP movements. The decision, communicated by the state's police chief U R Sahoo, underscores Sharma's commitment to empathizing with common citizens and mitigating the challenges they encounter during VIP movements.

While Sharma will retain the security cover befitting a chief minister, he will forego the exemptions typically associated with VIP movement protocols. This decision, prompted by concerns for the welfare of ordinary citizens and individuals requiring urgent medical attention, underscores Sharma's dedication to fostering a more inclusive and empathetic governance approach.

The announcement, made by an official spokesperson, highlights Sharma's directive to Director General of Police U R Sahoo, emphasizing the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and signaling conventions during the chief minister's movements. This decision reflects Sharma's determination to set an example of responsible citizenship and prioritize the well-being and convenience of the public over VIP privileges.