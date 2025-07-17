Child Assault Case In Tiruvallur Sparks Outrage As Suspect Remains At Large

A 10-year-old girl was abducted and sexually assaulted by an unknown perpetrator in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district on July 12, triggering public outrage and an intensive police search operation.

The incident occurred while the child was returning home near Gummidipoondi. CCTV surveillance footage from the location allegedly captures the girl walking along the road before being approached by the suspect, who covered her mouth and forcibly took her away. The perpetrator is accused of sexually assaulting her at the location before fleeing when the child started screaming for assistance.

The victim managed to reach home and reported the incident to her grandmother, who subsequently filed a complaint with Arambakkam Police. Authorities confirmed that the girl received medical treatment and is currently in stable condition. A formal case has been registered, and specialized investigation teams have been deployed to locate and apprehend the accused.

The Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police stated that the case is under close supervision, with ongoing efforts to capture the perpetrator as quickly as possible.

Former BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai criticized the incident on social media, expressing alarm that the suspect remained free five days after the crime. "It is deeply troubling that even after five days since the crime, the perpetrator has not yet been apprehended," he posted. "The fact that such criminals, who commit sexual offenses without considering the victim being a minor, are moving freely demonstrates how dangerous our societal environment has become."

He continued, "The question arises not only about how many times such a criminal, who so brazenly commits sexual assault on a minor walking on the road, might have engaged in sexual crimes previously, but also that his not being arrested yet creates the possibility for him to commit additional crimes."

Annamalai called for immediate police action, stating, "I strongly urge the police to take swift action to arrest this criminal without further delay."