Children 'nab' convict who jumped furlough

New Delhi: A breakthrough provided by two children led to the arrest of a murder convict who had been evading the police since being released on furlough in the Narela area of Outer North Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

The convict was apprehended after the children, both related to him, cooperated with the police to track him down.

According to the police, Sanjay had been sentenced to life imprisonment in a 2010 murder case. He was out on furlough and was due to surrender on June 18, 2024, the police said, adding that he had requested the Supreme Court for interim relief, which was granted by the apex court.

However, Sanjay evaded the police even after the interim relief period expired. "On December 2, the Supreme Court of India passed an order directing the Delhi Police to immediately arrest Sanjay and take all necessary steps in accordance with the law," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said. Police said that despite extensive searches, they struggled to track Sanjay and their efforts to seek cooperation from his surety provider proved futile as he refused to assist. "Our teams later reached out to the children of the surety provider -- a nine-year-boy and a 10-year-old girl, appealing for their help. Initially reluctant, the children were explained the seriousness of the matter and the police emphasised that their uncle was absconding in connection with a heinous crime," the DSP said.

"Through careful communication and repeated efforts, the police gained the trust of the children. In a crucial breakthrough, the children provided a phone number linked to Sanjay," said the DCP. The police used technical surveillance to track Sanjay's location following which he was apprehended, he said.