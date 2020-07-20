China attacking PM Modi's fake image of strongman: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday once again sharpened his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-China border face off issue saying he fabricated a "fake" strongman image to come to power and now his biggest strength is "India's biggest weakness".

He also said that the Chinese are attacking the idea of 56 inch image of the Prime Minister and trying to manipulate.

"The Prime Minister fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power. It was his biggest strength. It is now India's biggest weakness," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet attaching his second video of the series.

In his video, Rahul Gandhi said, it is not "simply" a border issue. "The worry I have is that the Chinese are sitting in our territory today. Chinese don't do anything without thinking about its strategies. In their mind they have mapped out a world and they are trying to shape the world. That's the scale of what they are doing, what is Gwadar is and what is one belt and road is. It is restructuring of the planet. So if you are thinking of the Chinese you have to understand that. That's the level of their thinking," he said.

Slamming the government further the Congress leader said now at "tactical" level they (Chinese) are trying to improve their position whether its Galwan, Demchok or Pangong lake.

"The idea is to position themselves, they are disturb by our highways, they are making our highways reduntant. If they are thinking at larger scale they want to do something with Pakistan in Kashmir.