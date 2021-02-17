Chinese troops retreat from Pangong

New Delhi: China and India continued with the disengagement process in the North and South banks of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh on Tuesday, reports claimed adding that Chinese troops dismantled numerous tents and bunkers in the region.

Frontline troops of Chinese and Indian forces initiated a synchronised and organised disengagement at both the banks of the Pangong Lake last week.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) has already removed several bunkers, temporary posts and other structures in the northern bank areas while gradually thinning down their troops in the region.

They further added that field commanders of both the sides are meeting almost on a daily basis to take forward the disengagement process which was finalised last week following nine rounds of high-level military talks.

After almosts 10-month of standoff, the two armies reached an agreement on disengagement in the North and South banks of Pangong lake that mandates both sides to cease forward deployment of troops in a "phased, coordinated and verifiable" manner.