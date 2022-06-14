Chittoor-Mallavaram NH 6-laning to be over by Sept-end

New Delhi: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said his ministry is working 24x7 on a mission mode to make India the 'infrastructure Hub of The World'. In a series of tweets he said taking forward the mission, the project for six-laning of NH-140 from Chittoor to Mallavaram in Andhra Pradesh is progressing at a rapid pace under Bharatmala Pariyojana. The project will be completed by September 30 this year.

The minister told the media on Monday that this NH section connects important towns in Chittoor district i.e. Chittoor and Tirupati via religious place Kanipakam. He said the project length starts at Kukkalapalli and ends at Mallavaram, consists of two bypasses at Kasipentla and Kanipakam, 14 grade separators, 6 major bridges and 15 minor bridges. Gadkari said the project length is operational from May 2021 and the balance works were expected to be completed by September 30, 2022. He said after the completion of the project, the region would witness dynamic transformation with enhanced connectivity that would further boost economic activities and religious tourism.