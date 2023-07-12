Chopped Body Of Woman Found in Delhi's Geeta Colony Flyover

On Wednesday, a chopped body of a woman was discovered by the Delhi Police near the Geeta Colony flyover area. Following the discovery of scattered body parts across the flyover area, an investigation was initiated by the police. The local residents informed the Delhi Police about the incident around 9:15 am.



Paramaditya, the Joint Commissioner of Police for the Central Range, stated on Wednesday that two black polythene bags were found, one containing the head of the body and the other containing various body parts. Based on preliminary findings, the investigation suggests that the presence of long hair indicates that the deceased is likely a woman due to decomposition.

Paramaditya further added that the body was being sent for post-mortem and remains unidentified at present. The police are uncertain about the exact number of body parts found in the bags and whether any body parts are missing.

Meanwhile, the police are currently conducting an ongoing investigation and have not yet identified the victim. Furthermore, this incident is part of a series of cases where victims' bodies have been dismembered following their murders, which have been reported over the past few months. In March of this year, a construction site near Sarai Kale Khan ISBT witnessed the discovery of four dismembered body parts and a bundle of hair. The recovered body parts, consisting of a severely decomposed skull, a wrist with fingers, two additional bones, and a bunch of long hair, were found packed inside a plastic bag.