Cipla launches inhalable insulin for diabetes care

New Delhi: Drug firm Cipla on Monday said it has launched orally inhaled insulin powder for diabetes patients in the country. The company had obtained regulatory approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) late last year for the exclusive distribution and marketing of Afrezza, a rapid-acting orally inhaled insulin, which offers a needle-free, convenient alternative to injectable insulin therapy.

The launch of the product in India is expected to benefit many of the 10 crore adults currently living with diabetes mellitus, the Mumbai-based drug major said in a statement. The insulin inhalation powder in Afrezza is available in single-use cartridges and is delivered via an inhaler device, it added.