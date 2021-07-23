CISCE will declare results of 10th and 12th on July 24th

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the class 10 and class 12 results on Saturday. The Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon gave this information on Friday. The Candidates will be able to check their results by visiting cisce.org and results.cisce.org. "The results of class 10th and 12th will be declared on Saturday, July 24 at 3 pm," Arathoon said.

The board had canceled the examination for both the classes in view of the dreaded second wave of Covid-19. The results of the examination will be declared on the basis of alternative evaluation policy prescribed by the board.

The Council informed the recognized schools that, "The results of ICSE and ISC will be made available on the Council's website and through SMS. The tabulation registers for the schools will be made available through the career portal."