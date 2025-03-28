CISF takes over fire safety at Parliament, expanding role beyond security duties

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has taken over the responsibility of fire safety at the Parliament complex, marking a pivotal shift in the security and safety arrangements of the esteemed institution.

Sources told IANS that this transition follows the CISF's recent assumption of comprehensive security duties at the Parliament, replacing the Delhi Police and the Parliament Security Service (PSS) after a security breach in December 2023.

The Union Home Ministry had issued orders last year for the CISF to take charge of security, which now includes fire safety measures within the Parliament complex, say sources.

In fact, the fire safety and other protocols related to emergencies were earlier handled by the Parliament Security Service (PSS), along with the Delhi Police. Other security agencies were also assisting. This overhaul came into effect following a detailed assessment of security procedures because of a serious breach on December 13, 2023. Some individuals on this date had managed to bypass multiple security layers and release smoke canisters inside the Parliament Hall.

The CISF had last year deployed its dedicated team of personnel led by a Deputy Inspector General (DIG), taking over from the CRPF, which had previously managed security within the Parliament premises. The CISF personnel now occupy the barracks also. Their responsibilities now encompass all facets of security, including fire safety measures, sources said.

The fire unit within the CISF's broader security plan will work closely with Parliament's in-house staff, contributing to a more robust, comprehensive security system. The move aims to strengthen the Parliament's emergency preparedness and response capabilities, with specially trained fire safety personnel integrated into the security forces, said sources.

CISF personnel are now solely responsible for security checks and frisking, replacing the role once handled by Delhi Police in conjunction with PSS, according to sources.

As per sources, CISF commandos are not directly involved in the screening of the visitors, but they are tasked with addressing any emergency situations, particularly dealing with armed infiltrators.

The handing over of security responsibilities to the CISF follows a detailed security survey ordered by the MHA in December 2023, after the breach during the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. In fact, some individuals had entered the Lok Sabha chamber with smoke canisters, as a result of which eight security personnel were suspended.



