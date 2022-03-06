CISF took life risk to take care of Indians returning from abroad during COVID: Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday thanked Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for being the 'Karamyogi' of the country and said that the forces warmly welcomed Indians returning from abroad through different evacuation operations. Attending the 53rd Raising Day ceremony of CISF, Shah lauded the role of the force during different evacuation operations and said, "During the coronavirus pandemic when Indians were coming back from abroad, CISF personnel took risks in taking care of fellow Indians and even lost their lives."

"They've been taking care of returning citizens from Ukraine under Operation Ganga too," he added. The Union Home Minister then said that India's journey towards a 2.5 trillion dollars economy was impossible without the force.

"Looking at the 52 years of CISF's work, I can say with surety that its 53rd year is an important day for the country's industrial growth too," he said. CISF DG, Sheel Vardhan Singh said that today, the force is playing an important role in the development of the country by being at the forefront of security at the space and atomic energy centres, ports, airports and metro rails.

"Over 30 lakh passengers in Delhi Metro and 10 lakh passengers in airports across the country pass through the security of CISF, we've returned belongings worth Rs 12 crores to air travellers while our personnel have helped people during emergencies," Vardhan said. The CISF is a central armed police force of the country and is among one of the six paramilitary forces of India. It functions under the Union Home Ministry.

The CISF was set up under the act of the Parliament of India on March 10, 1969. Since then, CISF Raising Day is being celebrated on March 10 each year.