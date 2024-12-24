CISF’s new transfer-posting policy to ensure better work-life balance

New Delhi : The CISF on Monday said it has unveiled a new organisational transfer and posting policy in order to ensure a “better work-life balance” for its personnel who guard some of the most vital assets and infrastructure in the country.

The policy will “impact” over 98 per cent of the paramilitary force’s about 1.70 lakh workforce with personnel to retire within two years being the first category to be given “choice or preference posting” followed by women staffers, work-ing couples and the remaining falling in the fourth category.

The policy, to kick in from December 31, is meant for non-gazetted officials (NGOs) in the ranks from constable to inspector, as grievances related to this issue is “higher” in these ranks, officials said. “The policy is aimed to satisfy the force members when it comes to their transfer and posting, and place of work...without compromising on the operational requirements of the force,” CISF Inspector General (Administration) K C Samantaray told reporters here.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has replaced the last such policy that was enacted in 2017. “The policy has been made after conducting exten-sive consultations on the ground. We aim to make the CISF a future ready force to cope with emerging security challenges with training and building ex-pertise in various security domains. “We also see that there is a profound shift in social norms and family dynamics and work-life balance is not desirable but essential,” the IG said.