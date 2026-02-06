‘Brahmapuri Patto’ fashion show’s ramp walk captivates aspiring technocrats

Berhampur: To empower the aspiring technocrats and corporate executives while integrating them into the cultural mainstream of Brahmapuri Patto, ethnic fashion show audition ‘Labanya’ was organised for the first time in Odisha. This event is uniquely designed to “converse loom with laptop.” Students from different technological institutes of Ganjam took part in the show at Roland Institute of Technology (RIT) on Thursday.

A vibrant parade of boys and girls graced the ramp in exquisite, colourful attire, including the traditional Brahmapuri Patto, drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience. About 30 participants from six institutes, including Roland Institute of Technology, NIST University, Vighnan Institute of Technology and Management, Kalam Institute of Management Studies, Parla Maharaja Engineering College and Presidency College took part in the fashion show audition organised by non-profit organisation Amesabu in collaboration with RIT.

The judging panel included Fashion Designer Karishma Khan, Celebrity Hairstylist K Raju and model Rani Nayak. The spectacle from February 5 to February 28 will become a quiet yet profound lesson in innovation with roots, leadership with empathy, and growth with responsibility. Ten students will be selected for the final round on February 28.

Brahampuri Patto fashion show is far more than a parade of silken drapes and graceful strides on the ramp. It unfolds as a living classroom where tradition converses with technology, and heritage mentors the future.

By reimagining indigenous textiles through contemporary design sensibilities, ‘Labanya’ not only celebrates Odisha’s craft heritage but also sensitises future technocrats to sustainability, inclusivity, and socially responsible innovation. It inspires young minds to explore tech-driven solutions, from AI-powered loom optimisation and blockchain-based GI protection to digital marketplaces that carry handloom legacies into the digital age, said Hrushikesh Panigrahi, Amesabu CEO and Sudipta Panigrahi, Madhumaya Panigrahi Foundation president. They thanked RIT principal Gunamani Jena for his support.

As the centuries-old Brahampuri Patto is reimagined through contemporary silhouettes and modern styling, young engineers and management students are expected to witness design-led innovation in action. The transformation of a traditional handloom into a modern luxury statement nurtures creative problem-solving, an essential skill for those destined to work in product design, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and sustainable technologies.

It would teach future corporate leaders that innovation does not always originate in laboratories or boardrooms. Often, it evolves from ancestral wisdom refined patiently over generations.

Students grasp how a regional textile can be elevated into a premium global brand. In essence, the Brahampuri Patto fashion show does more than showcase fabric. It weaves character. It shapes professionals who are globally competent yet deeply anchored in Odisha’s civilisational and economic soul, ensuring that the future of technology walks hand in hand with the wisdom of tradition.