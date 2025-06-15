Civil Aviation Ministry issues strict instructions to DGCA to enforce chopper safety

In the wake of a tragic helicopter crash in the Gaurikund area of Uttarakhand, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Sunday issued strict instructions to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to enforce all safety protocols related to chopper operations in hilly and sensitive areas like the Kedarnath valley.

The ministry has emphasised that passenger safety is non-negotiable. It has warned that no helicopter operator should fly in unsafe weather or break operational rules.

The DGCA has been instructed to enforce all rules strictly and ensure that safety and discipline are maintained at every level, especially in pilgrimage zones where lives are at high risk.

The helicopter involved in the accident belonged to Aryan Aviation and was operating on the 'Shri Kedarnath Ji-Guptkashi' sector.

The Bell 407 chopper (Reg. VT-BKA) took off from Guptkashi at 5.10 a.m. and landed at Kedarnath at 5.18 a.m.

It departed again at 5.19 a.m. for its return journey but tragically crashed near Gaurikund sometime between 5.30 and 5.45 a.m.

There were five passengers, one infant, and one crew member on board. Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are carrying out operations at the crash site.

Preliminary findings suggest the crash may have been caused by Controlled Flight into Terrain (CFIT), with reports of poor visibility and dense clouds at the valley entry point.

"The exact cause will be confirmed after a detailed probe by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)," the ministry said.

In Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a high-level emergency meeting at 11 a.m., attended by top officials from the state government, the Civil Aviation Ministry, the DGCA, and other agencies.

"Following the incident, the operations of Aryan Aviation for the Char Dham Yatra have been suspended immediately," the ministry added.

Two helicopters from TransBharat Aviation were also found flying in similarly dangerous weather conditions.

"The licenses of both pilots involved -- Capt. Yogesh Grewal and Capt. Jitender Harjai -- have been suspended for six months," it said.

To ensure safety, all helicopter services in the region have been suspended on June 15 and 16.

The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) has been directed to conduct a thorough review with all helicopter operators and pilots before flights are allowed to resume.

A Command-and-Control Room will be set up by the UCADA to monitor real-time flight operations and raise alarms in case of any risk.