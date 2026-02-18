Blast footage sparks panic among residents

Bhubaneswar: Panic gripped Bhubaneswar’s Sundarpada area on Monday after a video clip of a recent blast that claimed two lives went viral. While police had registered a case as an explosion that occurred during the preparation of crude bombs, the viral footage, the authenticity of which could not be independently verified, shows a massive blast accompanied by disturbing sounds.

“The footage has created panic among people. We suspect the use of some major explosives. It does not appear to be just a country-made crude bomb blast,” a local resident said. Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said, “We have registered a case in connection with the crude bomb blast at Airfield police station. Investigation is on.”

The DCP said during preliminary investigation it was found that the explosion occurred while preparing crude bombs. The explosion took place when the prime accused, Sehnawaz Mallik, who has criminal antecedents, was making the bombs.

Mallik (26), his 51-year-old mother Lizatun Bibi, his female friend and another associate, Amiya Ranjan Mallik, were seriously injured in the explosion.

Mallik and his mother later succumbed to their injuries, police said. Meena said personnel from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the spot soon after the incident and conducted an inquiry.

“However, they have not established any further communication with the Bhubaneswar police in connection with the case,” he added. The incident had taken place at the rooftop of a house in Azad Nagar area within Airfield police station limits on January 27.

Police sources said seven cases were pending against Mallik in Nayapalli, Maitri Vihar and Khandagiri police stations.