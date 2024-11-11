Vistara's Final Flight and Merger with Air India: What Customers Need to Know

Vistara will operate its last flight on November 11, 2024. After that, Air India will take over all Vistara flights. Starting November 12, customers will no longer be able to book Vistara flights. Air India will still use Vistara planes and crew, but the plane designs will change over time.

Vistara is known for its great food, service, and cabin quality. It has built a loyal customer base.

The last domestic flight will be from Mumbai to Delhi. The last international flight will be from New Delhi to Singapore. Both will depart on November 11 at night.

In the first month after the merger, Air India will serve around 115,000 Vistara passengers. So far, 270,000 Vistara customers have been transferred to Air India's system. Additionally, over 4.5 million Club Vistara members are being moved to the Flying Returns program, which will be rebranded as "Maharaja Club."

Air India will also acquire a 25.1% stake in the merged airline, making it one of the largest players in the aviation sector. Since the Tata Group's takeover, both airlines have reduced losses, though the merger has faced some challenges.

What’s Changing for Club Vistara Members?

Club Vistara members’ points, tier status, and vouchers will transfer to Air India's Flying Returns program. Points will transfer at a 1:1 ratio. The points will be valid for at least one year.

What About the Aircraft?

Starting November 12, Vistara flights will have Air India flight codes. For example, flight UK955 will change to AI2955. Passengers can book these flights on the Air India website. Vistara’s check-in counters will switch to Air India facilities.

Pilo Rosters and Crew Uniforms

Vistara’s crew will now wear Air India uniforms. The airlines have already merged their staff and pilots. Both airlines will use the same salary structure and career progression plans.

In-Flight Services and Catering

Air India will continue Vistara’s premium services, including better food options. Premium economy passengers will get the same services on Air India flights.

Other Changes for Vistara Customers

Vistara’s partnership with services like Booking.com will remain active until October 31, 2024. Starting November 12, all Vistara flights will be operated by Air India, and passengers will need to book through the Air India website.

This merger marks an important milestone for both airlines under the Tata Group. The aim is to enhance the customer experience and streamline airline operations for greater efficiency.