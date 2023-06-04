Live
- Is India ready to adopt the EV ecosystem?
- World Environment Day: Fashionable Choices to #BeatPlasticPollution
- Cancer Survivor's Day: How Can I become a cancer survivor
- Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' begins third schedule today
- Cancer Survivor's Day: Celebrating the Strength and Resilience of Cancer Survivors By Dr P Vijay Anand Reddy
- CM Ashok Gehlot to Launch Gas Cylinder Subsidy Yojana on Monday.
- Anasuya liplock goes viral in social media
- Union Railway Minister ordered CBI probe into Odisha Triple Train Accident
- Two dead after a TATA ACE vehicle collided with a bus at Kondareddy circle in Pileru
- Hit Gujarati horror thriller ‘Vash’ set for Hindi remake with Ajay Devgn
CM Ashok Gehlot to Launch Gas Cylinder Subsidy Yojana on Monday.
The state government is providing gas cylinders just for Rs 500 to 76 lakh consumers under the Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy Scheme. Along with...
The state government is providing gas cylinders just for Rs 500 to 76 lakh consumers under the Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy Scheme. Along with the select families of the Ujjwala Scheme, BPL families with gas connections are eligible for this scheme. This scheme has been implemented in the state from April 1, 2023
After registration, based on the transaction data from the gas companies, a provision has been made to automatically deposit the difference amount on a fortnightly basis in the bank account linked with Jan Aadhaar of the consumer.
To provide relief from inflation to the people of the state Gehlot announced an inflation relief package of Rs 19,000 crore in the budget 2023-24. The Mehangai Rahat Camps are being organised across the state from April 24 in which guarantee cards are being provided on registration in 10 public welfare schemes. Around 1.43 crore families in the state have registered themselves in these camps