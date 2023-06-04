CM Ashok Gehlot to Launch Gas Cylinder Subsidy Yojana on Monday.

The state government is providing gas cylinders just for Rs 500 to 76 lakh consumers under the Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy Scheme. Along with the select families of the Ujjwala Scheme, BPL families with gas connections are eligible for this scheme. This scheme has been implemented in the state from April 1, 2023

After registration, based on the transaction data from the gas companies, a provision has been made to automatically deposit the difference amount on a fortnightly basis in the bank account linked with Jan Aadhaar of the consumer.

To provide relief from inflation to the people of the state Gehlot announced an inflation relief package of Rs 19,000 crore in the budget 2023-24. The Mehangai Rahat Camps are being organised across the state from April 24 in which guarantee cards are being provided on registration in 10 public welfare schemes. Around 1.43 crore families in the state have registered themselves in these camps