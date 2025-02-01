CM attends 144th birth anniv of Chhotu Ram

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the Haryana Government is committed to making the state a model in terms of development and public welfare by following the principles of Deenbandhu Sir Chhotu Ram. Acknowledging the legacy of Rahbar-e-Azam Choudhary Chhotu Ram, he said that the leader dedicated his life to the welfare of farmers, labourers, and the poor. His efforts were focused on advocating for the interests of farmers, labourers, and petty shopkeepers.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering as the chief guest on the 144th birth anniversary of Rahbar-e-Azam Choudhary Chhotu Ram in Rohtak on Friday. He paid floral tributes to Choudhary Chhotu Ram by laying flowers at his memorial located in the Jat Shikshan Sansthan campus. Education Minister Sh Mahipal Dhanda also paid his respects to Sir Chhotu Ram.

Saini announced a discretionary grant of Rs. 31 lakh to the Jat Shikshan Sansthan. Education Minister Sh. Mahipal Dhanda also announced Rs. 21 lakh grant to the institution. Regarding the institution’s demands, the Chief Minister said that once the institution deposits the matching grant as per the rules for the hostel at Maharani Kishori Mahila Mahavidyalaya, the government will allocate Rs. 10 crore for the project. He also assured that the feasibility of the other demands raised by the institution would be examined.