CM condoles death of scribe in accident

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and other senior leaders on Tuesday condoled the death of journalist Sheela Pattanayak in a road accident in Puri. Sheela, who was associated with an Odia news channel, and another woman, died after they were run over by a private bus in Pipili area of Puri district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The two-wheeler she was riding skidded on sand lying on the road and a speeding private bus hit it from behind. The bus driver surrendered before the police following the accident. “This is an irreplaceable loss for the world of journalism. I’m praying for the eternal peace of her soul at the feet of Lord Shri Jagannath, I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti,” Majhi said in a post on X. Patnaik, in another post on X, said: “The untimely demise of young journalist Sheela Pattanayak is heartbreaking. In this hour of deep grief, I convey my condolences to the bereaved family members while praying for the eternal peace of her departed soul.” Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das also condoled the death of the scribe.